Devils' Miles Wood: Might have leg injury

Wood sustained an apparent leg injury in Monday's game against the Blackhawks, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Masisak posted a clip of Wood getting slashed by Duncan Keith and subsequently slipping across the ice while tangled up with another defenseman in Henri Jokiharju. Expect the Devils to shed light on Wood's status ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jackets.

