Devils' Miles Wood: Mired in extended slump
Wood finished with three shots and two blocks in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks, once again failing to mark the scoresheet.
Perhaps holding out for a new contract deep into camp had a negative impact on Wood's preparation prior to this season, as he has only seven points through 29 games. That meager total includes just one goal and one assist in 20 games since the start of November. This could be a nice buy-low point on the power forward in dynasty formats, but redraft owners should wait for signs of life from Wood before plucking him from the waiver wire.
