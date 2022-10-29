Wood generated two shots during a 1-0 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.

Wood, who missed all but three games last season with a hip injury, failed to break a scoreless tie twice Friday. The first quality chance came when his first-period goal was called back on a challenge because of an off-sides call. Wood streaked into the Avalanche's zone and toward the net when he reached out and tipped in a shot by Michael McLeod, but he was a bit too quick entering the offensive zone. The second opportunity came when goalie Pavel Francouz turned aside his breakaway attempt right out of the penalty box. An active fourth-liner, Wood has gone six games without a point.