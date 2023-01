Wood scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Wood's game-tying goal in the second period put an end to his 10-game point drought. The 27-year-old winger had a productive stretch in November, but he's struggled to replicate it over the last couple of months. He's at eight goals, 17 points, 119 shots on net, 69 hits, 49 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 48 contests, primarily in a bottom-six role.