Wood failed to register any significant statistics besides two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Wood failed to replicate his success from Tuesday's clash between the two bottom teams in the East Division standings, when he piled up six shots and an assist. The power forward hasn't put forth a multi-point effort since Jan. 31 but still leads the team with 11 goals in 38 games. Pavel Zacha's hot on Wood's heels in that category, as Zacha's three goals in the last two games have made him the second Devil to reach double digits this season.