Devils' Miles Wood: Not much value outside PIM
Wood contributed three shots and two PIM but was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Wood used his speed to create a partial breakaway at one point, but he was unable to add to his season totals of five goals and 11 points. The 24-year-old Buffalo native has supreme physical tools with a 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame and great speed, but his career has been on a downward trajectory since a 19-goal breakout campaign in 2017-18. He's still a useful fantasy asset in leagues that count PIM, as Wood's on pace to top 80 in that category for the fourth consecutive season.
