Devils' Miles Wood: Not quite ready to play

Wood (ankle) won't be ready Tuesday against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wood is said to be the closest to a return among a throng of other Devils forwards, but Thursday's game against the Capitals is the soonest that Wood will return. This team is out of playoff contention and would probably want to give its most talented skaters from AHL Binghamton a look anyway.

