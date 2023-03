Wood (undisclosed) isn't ready to play Tuesday against Minnesota despite joining his teammates for the morning skate, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Wood has been out since March 14 but appears to be making some progress. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Friday's matchup in Buffalo. Wood has produced 24 points, 152 shots on goal, 84 hits and 55 PIM in 66 contests this campaign.