Devils' Miles Wood: Notches assist
Wood recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Wood came out strong in his first game back after missing 12 games with an ankle issue. He's missed 19 games since the start of January with various injuries, limiting him to 22 points in 57 games this season.
