Devils' Miles Wood: Off injured reserve
Wood (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Monday and is available for that night's game against the Penguins.
It was already reported that Wood was expected to return against Pittsburgh, but this bit of news was necessary before the New York native could officially join his teammates on the ice. Given that Wood is now off injured reserve, plan to see him playing Monday night.
