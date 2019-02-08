Devils' Miles Wood: Out Saturday
Wood (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't play Saturday against Minnesota, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Wood suffered his injury during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders when he took an awkward spill in front of the opposition's goal late in the second period. The winger attempted to stay in the game, but he was ultimately forced to miss the remainder of the contest after being evaluated by New Jersey's training staff. The 2013 fourth-round pick will miss at least one contest due to his upper-body issue, but his day-to-day label suggests he likely won't be sidelined for long.
