Devils' Miles Wood: Out Tuesday

Wood (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sharks.

Wood was forced to exit Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks after colliding with Anaheim's Francois Beauchemin near center ice, and he's evidently still feeling the effects of that hit. With Wood unavailable, Jesper Bratt will slot into the lineup against San Jose.

