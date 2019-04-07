Devils' Miles Wood: PIM abound while scoring drops

Wood racked up 14 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida. He finishes the season with 10 goals, 24 points and 91 PIM in 63 games.

The 23-year-old power forward took a step back as a scorer after recording 19 goals and 32 points last season, perhaps feeling the negative effects of a contract holdout. Wood still finished between 84 and 91 PIM for a third consecutive campaign despite missing 19 games, and he should continue to make an impact in leagues that reward trips to the sin bin moving forward.