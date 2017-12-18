Devils' Miles Wood: Point production coming back to earth

Wood had two hits in Friday's 5-2 victory over Dallas.

Wood was relatively quiet throughout the contest, and Friday was the first time he didn't register a shot on goal in 12 games. After recording an impressive four-point night against Chicago on Nov. 12, the 22-year-old has only notched four points in his last 15 contests. This brings him to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 31 games thus far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories