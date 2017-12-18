Devils' Miles Wood: Point production coming back to earth

Wood had two hits in Friday's 5-2 victory over Dallas.

Wood was relatively quiet throughout the contest, and Friday was the first time he didn't register a shot on goal in 12 games. After recording an impressive four-point night against Chicago on Nov. 12, the 22-year-old has only notched four points in his last 15 contests. This brings him to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 31 games thus far.