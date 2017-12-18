Devils' Miles Wood: Point production coming back to earth
Wood had two hits in Friday's 5-2 victory over Dallas.
Wood was relatively quiet throughout the contest, and Friday was the first time he didn't register a shot on goal in 12 games. After recording an impressive four-point night against Chicago on Nov. 12, the 22-year-old has only notched four points in his last 15 contests. This brings him to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 31 games thus far.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...