Devils' Miles Wood: Pots 18th goal in key win
Wood contributed the game-winning goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
He broke a 1-1 tie with 2:58 remaining in the second period to complete the scoring. This was a welcome turnaround for Wood, who had a minus-5 rating over a six-game point drought coming in. The Buffalo native's two-way play still needs improvement, but he's just two goals shy of 20 in his age-22 campaign.
