Wood scored his ninth goal of the season on five shots while adding two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

With the score tied 2-2 early in the third period, Wood ripped home a power-play tally that proved to be the winning goal. The 25-year-old had only one point, a goal, in his prior seven games, and on the season he has a modest 13 points through 26 games.