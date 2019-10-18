Devils' Miles Wood: Pots goal in seventh game

Wood scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Wood's second-period tally made it 3-1 and turned into the game-winner when Jesper Fast got one back for the visitors in the third. Though he showed some promise offensively with 19 goals in 2017-18, Wood's calling card is the rough stuff, and he added two PIM in this one to bring his season total to eight through seven games. The 24-year-old winger is on pace to top 80 PIM for the fourth consecutive season.