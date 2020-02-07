Devils' Miles Wood: Pots two insurance tallies
Wood scored twice on two shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over Phialdelphia.
Wood skated a team-low 11:46 in this one, but he made the most of his limited ice time, scoring the game's final two goals to put any chances of a Flyers comeback to bed. All three of Wood's shots in his last two games have eluded the goaltender, allowing the power forward to pull even with last season's total of 10 goals. His career high of 19 from 2017-18 likely remains out of reach, though.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.