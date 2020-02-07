Devils' Miles Wood: Pots two insurance tallies

Wood scored twice on two shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over Phialdelphia.

Wood skated a team-low 11:46 in this one, but he made the most of his limited ice time, scoring the game's final two goals to put any chances of a Flyers comeback to bed. All three of Wood's shots in his last two games have eluded the goaltender, allowing the power forward to pull even with last season's total of 10 goals. His career high of 19 from 2017-18 likely remains out of reach, though.