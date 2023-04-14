Wood recorded a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals.

Wood cut New Jersey's deficit to 4-2 late in the second period, setting a screen in front of Darcy Kuemper before deflecting a Tomas Tatar shot into the back of the net. The 27-year-old Wood finishes the campaign with two goals and three points in his last two games. Overall, he had 13 goals and 27 points in 76 contests. Wood will look to keep his scoring touch going into the postseason, where he'll continue to play a bottom-six role.