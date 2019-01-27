Devils' Miles Wood: Practicing Sunday

Wood (lower body) joined the Devils for Sunday's practice, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Wood missed the Devils' last three contests leading up to the All-Star break with his lower-body issue. Just prior to that, he was on a four-game point streak. The 23-year-old should return Monday in Pittsburgh, but his status has not yet been confirmed.

