Devils' Miles Wood: Practicing Sunday
Wood (lower body) joined the Devils for Sunday's practice, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Wood missed the Devils' last three contests leading up to the All-Star break with his lower-body issue. Just prior to that, he was on a four-game point streak. The 23-year-old should return Monday in Pittsburgh, but his status has not yet been confirmed.
