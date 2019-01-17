Devils' Miles Wood: Press box presence Thursday
Wood (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Wood hoped to rejoin the action prior to the All-Star break, but his chances to do so have now narrowed to Saturday's contest against the Ducks. Unless he's clearly 100 percent, the Devils have no reason to rush the 23-year-old winger back into action with more than a week to rest up afterward.
