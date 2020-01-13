Devils' Miles Wood: Produces two points Sunday
Wood scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Wood assisted on Andy Greene's second-period goal, and the two swapped roles on a last-second empty-netter. The 24-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 89 shots on goal, 71 hits and 47 PIM through 45 games this season. His solid non-scoring numbers could help fantasy owners in deeper formats.
