Devils' Miles Wood: Produces two points Sunday

Wood scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Wood assisted on Andy Greene's second-period goal, and the two swapped roles on a last-second empty-netter. The 24-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 89 shots on goal, 71 hits and 47 PIM through 45 games this season. His solid non-scoring numbers could help fantasy owners in deeper formats.