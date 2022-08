Wood (hip) signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Devils on Thursday.

Wood and the Devils were able to reach an agreement before an arbitrator settled it for them. The 26-year-old was limited to three games last season due to hip surgery. Once he's healthy, he figures to find a spot in the bottom six, providing a physical edge and a little scoring depth -- he'd tallied at least 10 goals and 23 points in each of the previous four campaigns before last year's lost season.