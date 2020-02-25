Devils' Miles Wood: Ready to go against Detroit

Wood (illness) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wood will return to action following just one game on the shelf due to illness. Prior to falling ill, the winger was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he notched one assist, 13 shots and 10 hits. The Buffalo native is slated to fill a top-six role alongside Travis Zajac and Joey Anderson versus Detroit.