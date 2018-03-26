Devils' Miles Wood: Ready to play
Wood (upper body) told reporters he was good to go ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Wood missed the previous three outings due to an upper-body issue, but would seem to be ready to go. Whether the winger cracks the lineup against the Hurricanes remains to be seen. If the 22-year-old does suit up, it will likely come at the expense of Blake Coleman or Stefan Noesen.
