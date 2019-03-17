Devils' Miles Wood: Remains inactive Sunday
Wood (ankle) will not play against the Avalanche on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Make that 10 straight absences for Wood, who serves in a power-play capacity when healthy. Simply put, the Devils have no incentive to rush the winger back since the team is well out of the playoff picture. Eric Tangradi -- who notched his first point in five years Friday against the Canucks -- figures to continue filling in for Wood.
