Devils' Miles Wood: Remains sidelined
Wood (upper body) is still listed on injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Wild, per the NHL's official media site.
Wood will miss a fifth straight contest Friday and remains without a clear timetable for his return to game action. The 23-year-old winger's absence will continue to test New Jersey's depth up front, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied 17 points in 50 appearances this campaign.
