Devils' Miles Wood: Resumes skating
Wood (ankle) shed his walking boot and the winger's been skating in his recovery, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
While Wood appears to be making strides in his rehab from an ankle fracture, he will be lucky to have five games remaining on the schedule by the time he's ready to go. It would take nothing short of a miracle for the Devils to wind up in the postseason, so the primary focus should be getting New Jersey's long list of injured players back to full strength for the 2019-20 campaign.
