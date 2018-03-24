Devils' Miles Wood: Ruled out Saturday
Wood (upper body) will not play Saturday evening against the visiting Lightning, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
He won't be able to help New Jersey counter a Tampa Bay club that has already clinched a playoff spot. A fourth-round (100th overall) pick from the 2013 draft, Wood's gone against the grain by managing to put up 17 goals and 29 points through 69 games. The 22-year-old is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home match against the Hurricanes.
