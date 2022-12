Wood scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Wood got the Devils on the board Tuesday, deflecting a Kevin Bahl shot past Scott Wedgewood to tie the game 1-1 in the second period. The goal was Wood's first since Nov. 10 as he'd gone 13 games without a tally. The 27-year-old winger now has seven goals and 13 assists through 28 games this season.