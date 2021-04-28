Wood collected a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Wood found the back of the net for the third consecutive game, beating Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott with a point shot through traffic 5:14 into the second period. The goal, Wood's team-leading 17th of the season, gave the Devils a seemingly commanding 3-0 lead. The 25-year-old Wood is closing in on the career-high 19 goals he scored in 2017-18 despite having played 27 fewer games this season.