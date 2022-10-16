Wood scored to tie Saturday's match in the middle frame, but the Devils could not hold off the Red Wings during a 5-2 loss.

Wood, who went pointless during just three NHL games last season, scored his first goal since the 2020-21 campaign. The 27-year-old left winger connected on 57 goals during a four-year stretch (2017-21) but has struggled to add additional fantasy value. In 328 career games with the Devils, he is a minus-64. He was a plus-1 Saturday, however. Wood scored off a defensive breakdown 10 seconds after Red Wings sniper Jakub Vrana gave the Red Wings a 2-1, second-period advantage.