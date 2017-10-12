Devils' Miles Wood: Scores twice in win
Wood had two first-period goals against Toronto in a 6-3 Wednesday night victory on the road.
Wood might have lit the lamp twice against the Leafs, but chances are that this was a one-time outburst rather than a sign of things to come. He doesn't have a great track record of production on offense (just 17 points in 60 games last season), and he'll have to prove himself more consistently to earn a spot on most fantasy rosters.
