Devils' Miles Wood: Scores twice in win

Wood had two first-period goals against Toronto in a 6-3 Wednesday night victory on the road.

Wood might have lit the lamp twice against the Leafs, but chances are that this was a one-time outburst rather than a sign of things to come. He doesn't have a great track record of production on offense (just 17 points in 60 games last season), and he'll have to prove himself more consistently to earn a spot on most fantasy rosters.