Devils' Miles Wood: Scores two points
Wood recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Wood finally netted his first goal of the season Tuesday, giving him four points in nine games. The 23-year-old also laid down five hits, bringing him to 12 on the year after piling up 75 during the 2017-18 campaign.
