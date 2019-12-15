Devils' Miles Wood: Serves up pair of assists

Wood notched two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Wood had the secondary assist on both of the Devils' goals in the contest. His line with Michael McLeod and Jesper Boqvist accounted for five points to pace the offense in the win. Wood now has nine points and a minus-11 rating in 32 contests. He's added 60 shots, 39 hits and 22 PIM, but the low output on offense will hinder his fantasy value.