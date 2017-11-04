Devils' Miles Wood: Sets up goal in loss

Wood picked up a primary assist in Friday night's 6-3 road loss to the Oilers.

This snapped a five-game pointless drought for Wood, who also hoisted a season-high five shots to benefit his fantasy owners on a two-game slate. Expect spotty offensive production from the American winger so long as he's confined to a bottom-six role for New Jersey.

