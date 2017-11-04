Devils' Miles Wood: Sets up goal in loss
Wood picked up a primary assist in Friday night's 6-3 road loss to the Oilers.
This snapped a five-game pointless drought for Wood, who also hoisted a season-high five shots to benefit his fantasy owners on a two-game slate. Expect spotty offensive production from the American winger so long as he's confined to a bottom-six role for New Jersey.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...