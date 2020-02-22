Devils' Miles Wood: Sitting out Saturday

Wood (illness) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Capitals, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Wood will miss his first game of the season, and rookie Nicholas Merkley will fill in on the third line in his place. The 24-year-old Wood has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) through 60 games, and he'll aim to return for Tuesday's road contest versus the Red Wings.