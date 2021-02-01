Wood scored two goals on seven shots and added an assist and a plus-4 rating during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The Devils' third line carried the load for the team, with Wood and Michael McLeod each lighting the lamp twice. Wood started out the season hot before managing only one point, an assist, in his prior five games, but the 25-year-old could be shifting back into high gear. Overall, he has five goals and eight points in nine games, an impressive haul for a player with career highs of 19 goals and 32 points over a full campaign.