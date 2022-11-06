Wood scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Wood did his damage in the first period. He helped out on a Nathan Bastian goal to tie the game at 1-1 before giving the Devils a two-goal advantage with his tally. The 27-year-old Wood has four goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. He's up to eight points (five tallies, three helpers), 38 shots on net, 27 PIM, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests in a positive start to a potential bounce-back year after he lost most of last season to hip surgery.