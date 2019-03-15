Devils' Miles Wood: Still out Friday
Wood (ankle) skated as an extra at practice Friday, but he will remain sidelined for the evening's game against the Canucks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Wood hasn't played since Feb. 25, but his presence on the trip and at practice Friday suggests he's nearing a return to the lineup. He has one more opportunity to return on the road swing out west Sunday against the Avalanche, but the Devils have no reason to rush Wood back if he's not ready.
