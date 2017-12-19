Devils' Miles Wood: Strikes for two in win

Wood scored a pair of goals Monday in a 5-3 win over Anaheim.

It was Wood's first real outburst since Nov. 12, when he put up four points against the Blackhawks. Other than that, he's been mostly quiet save for a three-game point streak against Columbus and the Rangers. Wood has the potential for a lot of production, but he's just too inconsistent to trust on a regular basis.

