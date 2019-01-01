Devils' Miles Wood: Strikes twice on man advantage
Wood generated two power-play points Monday (1G, 1A) in a 4-0 home win over the Canucks.
Wood is an interesting player because he tends to go through lengthy point droughts, yet the third-liner has three multi-point games on the season ledger. Pavel Zacha, who centers Wood, has really picked up the pace with three goals and an assist over the past five contests; better cohesion between these two players could be the key to New Jersey improving upon its 15th-ranked offense.
