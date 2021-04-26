Wood collected a goal and an assist with five shots and two blocks Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Wood assisted on Michael McLeod's goal that opened the scoring 4:56 into the game, then he gave the Devils a 2-1 edge in the middle frame, crashing to the net to convert a Nathan Bastian setup. Wood, who has picked up five points over his last four contests, tops the Devils with 16 goals and 29 PIM in 48 games this season.