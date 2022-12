Wood delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

He got primary assists on Fabian Zetterlund's opener in the second period and Dawson Mercer's snipe early in the third. Wood was also a buzzsaw on the ice, levelling six hits and wiring two shots. He now has three assists in his last two games and four in his last 10, but Wood's last goal came November 10 against Ottawa.