Devils' Miles Wood: Three-game goal streak
Wood had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Ottawa.
Wood is on a three-game goal streak (three goals, one assist). He remain a 30-point winger whose value is restricted to extremely deep formats.
