Devils' Miles Wood: Transferred to IR
Wood (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
Wood had already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wild before landing on injured reserve. Due to the league's IR rules, he won't be eligible to return until Feb. 15 against the Wild.
