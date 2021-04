Wood scored two goals in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Penguins.

He was credited with the Devils' first and last tallies of the night, although the second had little to do with him as a Brian Dumoulin clearing attempt hit Casey DeSmith in the back of the leg and caromed into the Pittsburgh net. Wood hadn't had a multi-point performance since Jan. 31, and on the season the 25-year-old has 13 goals and 18 points through 39 games.