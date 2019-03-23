Devils' Miles Wood: Will be active Saturday

Wood (ankle) will return to action versus the Coyotes on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Wood emerges from a 12-game injury layoff, and he won't be returning to a makeshift lineup, either. Kyle Palmieri (undisclosed) and Nico Hischier (upper body) will be back in tow as well to bolster the top six and take some of the pressure off the former. Wood has compiled eight goals and 13 assists through 56 games this season, though he's gone against the grain defensively based on a minus-9 rating.