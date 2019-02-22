Devils' Miles Wood: Will be available Saturday
Wood (undisclosed) will travel with the team and will be available for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Wood exited Thursday's matchup after sustaining an undisclosed injury, but it doesn't appear to be serious enough to keep him out of Saturday's game. The left winger was on the ice for just 8:59 but was able to score and snag an apple before leaving. Wood has scored a goal in each of his last three games and will look to lengthen that streak against a Rangers team that has given up 3.28 goals per game, good for seventh-most in the league.
