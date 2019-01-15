Devils' Miles Wood: Will miss time with lower-body issue

Wood's injury specifically concerns his lower body, and the Devils can only hope that the winger will return before the All-Star break, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils have three games on tap before the NHL's All-Star Weekend commences in San Jose on Jan. 25. Obviously, there's no such thing as an ideal time for a player to sustain an injury, but this news is particularly unfortunate since Wood was starting to cultivate a following in the fantasy realm. He's crafted two goals and six assists -- including a pair of power-play points -- over the past 10 games, but definitely won't be an option for Tuesday's road game versus the Blue Jackets.